Khloé Kardashian Relishes Domestic 'Family' Life with Love Tristan Thompson in Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian is loving the life she’s building with her beau, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland.

While sitting down on The Talk on Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star discussed her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player — and why she doesn’t mind trading her west coast lifestyle for time on the east coast.

“I’m in a really good space right now in my life,” Kardashian, 32, said on the talk show.

Kardashian first stepped out with the Cavaliers player in early September and has been spending much of her time in Cleveland with him. Aside from New Year’s Eve, the pair also celebrated Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

“It’s really good. I’m in a really good place,” the E! personality said about her relationship with Thompson, 25. “I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship.”

Though Cleveland is an almost five-hour flight Kardashian’s home in Los Angeles, she is enjoying the time — and seasons — spent in Ohio with her boyfriend.

“I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was — snow. I’m not used to that. I’m born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I’m crazy for loving the snow. I’m like, ‘It’s snowing! This is so fun!’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re going to get over it in one year.’ But I love it,” Kardashian said.

She continued: “And everyone is so nice and it’s a normal — I love routine. It’s a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

After the couple rang in the New Year together, a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE that they “are insanely happy and in love” and added, “It’s a healthy relationship and they’re very serious about each other.”

The Talk airs weekdays (2 p.m. ET) on CBS.