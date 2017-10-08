Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Post-Pregnancy News Appearance and Talks About Mom Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian isn’t keeping her baby bump to herself anymore!

On Saturday, Kardashian, 33, made her first public appearance after her big pregnancy news at a Nordstrom’s event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line in Century City, California.

During the event, Kardashian continued to avoid directly addressing her pregnancy but she did talk about embracing her curves.

“My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” she said. “When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am.”

She also talked about her mom, Kris Jenner, has influenced the Kardashian-Jenner siblings about raising a family.

“Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids,” she said when asked about women who influence her. “I just respect all of them so much … as corny as it is.”

She also added that her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell (Kris’ mom) is a woman who she looks up to the most because “she conducts and carries herself as a woman.”

Kardashian also opened up about how social media has influenced her life.

“I think really thinking about what you’re gonna post before you post [a photo], still staying true to you but know that once you put something out there it lives on the internet,” she said. “Nowadays you can’t escape anything. So whatever you stand for if you believe in that, I’m not saying you can’t post sexy images or anything like that but just think about what you want to do with your career and your life and if that is on brand for you and that’s going to make you proud later in life then post it. I think that’s, all you can do is live for yourself. You can’t worry about what anyone else thinks but still think about at least 5 to 10 years in front of you because those things come back to haunt you.”

Kardashian, who had has been staying in Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, documented her return to California for the event on Snapchat. “Rushing home to get to my Nordstrom’s appearance today for Good American — I’m super excited, even though I don’t seem it right now,” she said, adding that once she took a nap, she would be in better spirits.

Good American launched one year ago and on the company’s first day of sales it made $1 million, making it the biggest denim launch in history.

“I’m so happy with the success we have had in the last month, but we have so far to go. This is only the beginning,” Kardashian, who launched the company with her business partner Emma Grede, said in a statement at the time.

“What’s really encouraging is the customer response. When people try the jeans they fall in love. The reviews speak for themselves and that’s something I am really proud of. We’ve created a product that works on a girl who’s size 00 and looks equally great in a size 24,” she continued.

Since then she’s released a variety of other products besides jeans including bodysuits, skirts and most recently, wax leather-like denim.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian has a baby on the way with her basketball player boyfriend.

Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been spending quality time in Cleveland with Thompson, 26.

Meanwhile, her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott and sister Kim Kardashian West, 36, will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West in January via surrogate.

“There is no jealousy here,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It’s not dramatic like that.”

“They’re focusing on the babies. Everyone is genuinely happy about what’s happening,” the source added.