Khloé Kardashian knows what it’s like to be young and fearless!

The 33-year-old reality star reminisced about her teenage years on her website/app, admitting she was quite the rebel.

“I was a very naughty teenager, so I have been grounded more times than I can remember,” confessed Kardashian, now 33. “I used to sneak out in the middle of the night to go to parties. I stole my parents’ cars when I was underage and got into a lot of trouble for that. I was very bad for no reason!”

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has publicly spoken out about being a mischievous teen. Back in 2010, she admitted to stealing her mom, Kris Jenner‘s new Range Rover for a joyride and dropping out of school after her sisters, Kourtney and Kim both graduated.

But even though Khloé, the youngest of the three, was a bad teen, she never truly got away with anything. In Monday’s post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained how her parents chose to discipline her.

“I was stripped of any cell phone, pager or two-way (those were our forms of communication at the time),” she shared. “I also had my own house line and that got cancelled, too. And, of course, I was restricted to being in only my bedroom or the kitchen.”

Kardashian even recalled the time of her longest grounding, which she guessed totaled to a whopping month and a half.

She joked, “My chores were through the roof during that time!”

Anyone else wondering what exactly she did to deserve that punishment?