People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Wild Parties & Joyrides in Her Parents' Car: Khloe Kardashian Looks Back on Her 'Naughty' Teenage Years

By

Posted on

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian knows what it’s like to be young and fearless!

The 33-year-old reality star reminisced about her teenage years on her website/app, admitting she was quite the rebel.

I was a very naughty teenager, so I have been grounded more times than I can remember,” confessed Kardashian, now 33. “I used to sneak out in the middle of the night to go to parties. I stole my parents’ cars when I was underage and got into a lot of trouble for that. I was very bad for no reason!”

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has publicly spoken out about being a mischievous teen. Back in 2010, she admitted to stealing her mom, Kris Jenner‘s new Range Rover for a joyride and dropping out of school after her sisters, Kourtney and Kim both graduated.

Kim Kardashian West/ Instagram

But even though Khloé, the youngest of the three, was a bad teen, she never truly got away with anything. In Monday’s post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained how her parents chose to discipline her.

I was stripped of any cell phone, pager or two-way (those were our forms of communication at the time),” she shared. “I also had my own house line and that got cancelled, too. And, of course, I was restricted to being in only my bedroom or the kitchen.”

FROM PEN: Mimosa Popsicles and Shrimp Cups Are The Perfect Treats For an Awards Night Party

Kardashian even recalled the time of her longest grounding, which she guessed totaled to a whopping month and a half.

She joked, “My chores were through the roof during that time!”

Anyone else wondering what exactly she did to deserve that punishment?