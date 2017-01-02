Khloé Kardashian Celebrates PDA-Filled New Years Eve with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian celebrated quite the romantic New Year’s Eve this year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent the holiday with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Miami.

The two went clubbing and Kardashian, 32, took to Instagram to document her night out — which also included plenty of PDA with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Happy New Year!!!” she captioned a sweet picture of the two with their arms wrapped around each other at the club while Thompson, 25, planted a kiss on her cheek. “May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!”

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

The reality star also shared a picture of the two locking lips, captioning it with a simple heart emoji.

❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Kardashian also shared videos of their evening on Snapchat, showing off her swingy high ponytail and sparkly gold skintight jumpsuit.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:18am PST

In one video, a friend films the two while they lean in to share a kiss.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:18am PST

Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December, was first linked to Thompson in early September. In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him in Cleveland, regularly flying out to support him at games and even flaunting his NBA championship ring on social media.

In addition to New Year’s Eve, she also spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day with her beau.

In October, a source told PEOPLE the reality star is “very supportive” of the basketball star and that the two were “getting serious.”

“They really dig each other a lot,” said the insider. “And she’s planning to spend more and more time out there with him.”