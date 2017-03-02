Khloé Kardashian is throwing it back to 2009.

Just days away from the premiere of her family’s reality show’s season 13 premiere, Khloé gave Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans a behind-the-scenes look of when it all began.

In a post on her app Thursday, Khloé, 32, shared a picture of herself and a much younger Kendall Jenner from the first time they filmed a commercial for the E! series.

“We did the video shoot of our first-ever Keeping Up With the Kardashians commercial at our house,” the Revenge Body host wrote in the blog post. “Clearly, Kendall and I managed to sneak in our own mini photo shoot too, LOL. Kenny looks so cute here!”

When the show first began, Kendall was still in adolescence and big sister Khloé had not yet launched her jean line — and still rocked brunette hair!

During her sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres in February, family matriarch Kris Jenner revealed that the reality show was helpful to Kim Kardashian West post-robbery.

Although the family took a break from filming after Kim was held at gunpoint and bound, gagged and robbed of millions of dollars worth of her jewelry during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, Kris told DeGeneres, “When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street. And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for season 13 on March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!