Khloé Kardashian Gushes About Boyfriend Tristan Thompson (They 'Use the L Word!')

Life is good for Khloé Kardashian these days: She’s got a wildly successful denim line, a brand new show coming to E! and one very happy love life.

Kardashian, 32, opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson during an appearance on Wednesday’s Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I feel like I’m spotting something different about you – this time you might be glowing!” said Corden, 38, hinting at the reality star’s romance with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “You seem like somebody who may have found love recently?”

“I have!” said Kardashian, all smiles. “I am, I’m very happy.”

“It’s going good,” she added. “We use the L word!”

“How long have you been French kissing?” demanded Corden.

“A little bit now,” the star replied with a laugh. “We just started French kissing. That’s when it’s serious!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also touched on the relationship during an interview with Today‘s Natalie Morales.

“Tristan is pretty awesome,” she gushed. “You’re making me blush!”

She went on to joke about pregnancy rumors (“I’ve been pregnant for about eight years now — I’m pregnant with triplets at this point!”) before revealing that in all seriousness, she definitely wants to be a mother one day.

“I hope so,” she said. “I definitely hope so! I mean, God willing.”

Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December, was first linked to Thompson, 25, in early September. In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him in Cleveland, regularly flying out to support him at games and even flaunting his NBA championship ring on social media.

After the couple rang in 2017 in Miami with a group of friends, a source told PEOPLE the two are “insanely happy and in love.”

“It’s a healthy relationship and they’re very serious about each other,” added the insider.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!