Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Courtside with Kourtney and Kris Jenner

Tristan Thompson‘s got his very own cheerleaders.

On Sunday night, Khloé Kardashian attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game to cheer on her beau as his team went up against the Los Angeles Lakers, ultimately beating them 125-120. She was joined by her sister Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner, and the three women sat courtside at the Staples Center.

Kardashian, 32, and Thompson, 26, have been dating since last fall and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spending much of her time with the NBA star, regularly flying out to support him in Cleveland, spending holidays with him and enjoying romantic date nights.

Last week, she threw him a lavish gold-themed birthday party in Cleveland, and later took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!” she wrote. “May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this.”

