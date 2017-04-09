‘US’: Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Polaroid with Beau Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is feeling sentimental.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, shared a Polaroid photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, keeping her caption simple, writing, “💕 US 💕.” Her perfect pink manicure accented the white borders.

The photo appears to be a throwback, since the couple was wearing the same outfits — down to Kardashian’s French braids — at Thompson’s gold-themed birthday bash in March. Kardashian had posted on Snapchat to document the set-up of the night’s festivities, which included endless streamers, rows of flowers and giant gold balloons that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TT.”

And Thompson, a Cleveland Cavalier, has posted his share of gushy pics, recently posting a sweet couple photo from one of his vacations with Kardashian.

❤️🇯🇲 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

The KUWTK star was first linked to Thompson in early September, and in the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him, regularly flying out to support him.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!