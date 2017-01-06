Khloé Kardashian Consults the Stars About Her Future (and Sex Life) with Tristan Thompson

It’s the moment of truth: Do the stars align for Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson? According to an astrology reading, yes.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app on Friday and shared with fans a recent astrology reading that her team had given her and it concerns her relationship with Thompson.

According to her reading, “A love match between a Cancer and a Pisces is a positive meeting of spirits. Both signs are basically tolerant and sympathetic, and Pisces is easily energized by Cancer’s ideas.”

Well, she lucked out, because Thompson is in fact a Pisces.

She also points out that her dad, brother, Malika and Khadijah are all Pisces as well, “It’s not surprising that I get along with this sign,” Kardashian commented.

The 32-year-old’s reading also involved her sex life with the NBA star, concluding that, “Cancer and Pisces are almost always brought together by a romantic love. Their sexual connection is usually primarily emotional,” which Kardashian didn’t completely agree with.

“I don’t think this is 100 percent accurate,” she wrote. “Sex is obviously a physical act!”

Kardashian was first linked to Thompson, 25, in early September. In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him in Cleveland, including holidays, regularly flying out to support him at games and even flaunting their PDA on social media.