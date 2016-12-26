People

Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Throwback Video of ‘Best Christmas Surprise Ever’

On Christmas morning in 1991, Khloé Kardashian received the best surprise ever!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app on Monday to share a special throwback memory with fans, the morning where she received her very own puppy.

“Merry Christmas, dolls! Even though I was so young, I still remember how badly I wanted a puppy,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “I’m so thankful that this special Christmas memory was caught on camera!”

In the clip, you see the 32-year-old be gifted a black puppy dog while her siblings all crowd around.

“This is my favorite,” she says in the video. “Thank you!”

 

If there’s one thing the Kardashian/Jenners love, it’s dogs. Just this Christmas, Kylie Jenner, 19, gifted an all-white Italian Greyhound puppy to her older sister Kendall, 21.

Kylie shared a video on her Snapchat of her excited sister cuddling the new puppy in her arms.

The beauty mogul is heard saying, “Kendall wanted an Italian Greyhound, so I found her an all-white one for Christmas.”