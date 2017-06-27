Khloé Kardashian's Famous Family Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday with Throwback Pics & '#BodyGoals' Praise

Happy birthday, Khloé Kardashian!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turns 33 on Tuesday, and momager Kris Jenner kept up her tradition of being the very first member of the famous family to send her birthday wishes on social media.

“Happy birthday my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!” she captioned a collage on Instagram. “You are the kindest soul with the biggest heart and I am forever grateful God blessed me with you … you are so funny and make everyone laugh and continue to bring incredible joy to everyone around you.”

“You are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for … truly beautiful inside and out!” she added. “I love you more than you will ever know my bunny … Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKhloe.”

“Happy birthday, Khloé! I hope you have the best 21st birthday yet, lol,” sister Kendall Jenner wrote on her website and app. “I love you!”

Kim Kardashian West celebrated her sister’s big day with a couple of throwback photos of the two on her website and app.

“Happy birthday, Khloé! I’m so proud to call you my sister!” she gushed. “You are one of the strongest, most determined people I know, and I love going through life together. Thanks for being my best friend and the best Auntie Koko to my babies!”

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, took to her website and app to celebrate Khloé with five “#bodygoals” photos of her looking “smoking hot.”

While the star likely has something special planned to celebrate today, she already has one birthday bash under her belt: Her friends and family threw her a surprise party on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Khloé kicked off the evening with an early birthday dinner at TAO in the restaurant’s private skybox with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson before joining the rest of the crew at the star-studded party at The Blind Dragon in Hollywood.

I've never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2017

My family and friends are the best!!! I feel so lucky!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2017

“I’ve never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! I’m so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen!” she gushed on Twitter, seemingly referencing Thompson. “My family and friends are the best!!! I feel so lucky!!”

Ok now I need a hangover remedy lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2017

Thank you for the hangover tips. Good old greasy food it is!! Oldie but a goodie! I'll work it off later — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2017

And of course, it wouldn’t be a birthday celebration without a few drinks: “Now I need a hangover remedy,” she added. “Good old greasy food it is!! Oldie but a goodie!