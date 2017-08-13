Kevin Hart Celebrates First Anniversary with Pregnant Wife: ‘1 Year Down and the Rest of Our Life to Go’

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have one year of married life in the books!

The comedian commemorated his first anniversary with a black and white photo of the couple — and soon-to-be parents! — smiling as they danced together at their wedding.

“Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy….”

He continued, “You are & will forever be my ‘Rib’….1 year down & the rest of our life to go….Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!!”

The duo married last August in a lavish California ceremony after a two-year engagement and many years together. “I already feel married, the wedding is really just for her,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

The couple broke their baby news in May, telling PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together — a little boy. “We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family,” they said in a joint statement. (Hart also has two children from a previous marriage: son Hendrix, 9½, and daughter Heaven, 12.)

The 38-year-old Ride Along star posted a photo of himself in mid-cackle to Instagram last month, appearing to respond to claims that he had been caught cheating on his wife after photos of him in a car with a woman after a nightclub appearance in Miami Beach surfaced online.

“At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS,” Hart wrote, seemingly dismissing the claims — which had caused his name to trend on Twitter throughout the day. “#LiveLoveLaugh ….. [Shaking my damn head].”