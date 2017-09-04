Kevin Bacon Wishes 'Life Love' Kyra Sedgwick a Happy 29th Anniversary — See the Throwback Pictures!

Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are still going strong!

The couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary Monday and the actor took to his Instagram to send a sweet message to his wife after almost three decades together and two kids — Travis, 28, and Susie, 25.

“Happy day to my life love,” Bacon wrote alongside a throwback picture of the two of them, adding the hashtag #29years.

The I Love Dick actor also shared another blast from the past of the couple and added a sweet shoutout to two of their late dogs, Tybalt and Jane.

#29yearsandcounting @kikkosedg (Tybalt and Jane miss u) A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Bacon and Sedgwick got married in 1988 after meeting on the set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky. The actor recently joked to PEOPLE that it was “heroic” that his wife had stayed with him so long.

“I was watching videotapes of our family from the early ’90s. Hearing me making these cheesy jokes from behind the camera, I said to my wife, ‘When I look at those tapes and hear the things coming out of my mouth, the fact that you have stayed with me is truly heroic.’ “