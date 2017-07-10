Newlywed Kenya Moore Shares Cute Photo with Husband Marc Daly After Surprise Wedding

Kenya Moore is showing off her new hubby.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the first photo with businessman Marc Daly since they secretly married in a romantic sunset ceremony on the beach in St. Lucia last month.

The newlyweds smiled as they posed together in front of water in New York City. Moore, 46, wears a white dress with button details on the front while Daly, 47, dons a baseball cap and blue t-shirt that reads “Brooklyn” backwards.

Fans won’t be able to congratulate Moore on the new photo, as she turned off Instagram comments once she began sharing the news about her new marriage.

“The reason why you go to my Instagram and I don’t have my comments on is because I don’t read the comments anymore,” the reality star said at the ESSENCE Empowerment stage to kick of ESSENCE Festival 2017. “I don’t do things for anyone else anymore. I just have to do things for myself so for me to be empowered I feel like what’s private is for me and what I want to share is what I want to share with the fans who really support me and really want to see me succeed.”

The couple met through mutual friend (and fellow Bravolebrity) Chef Roblé Ali about a year ago, though didn’t start dating until December.

While the two wouldn’t say “I do” for another seven months, Moore was ready to early on. “I probably would have married him in 30 days, the feeling was that strong,” she told PEOPLE. “But we wanted to wait and get to know each other and make sure it wasn’t an infatuation. We needed to make sure it was actually real.”

For those who question whether she rushed into something, Moore maintained that her love was the real deal.

“I always strongly believed I don’t want to get married just for the sake of getting married,’ Moore said. “I’ve never been that girl and I will never be that girl. Which is why, if it’s not what I feel in my heart and my soul, I will not do it. I will not do it for cameras, I will not do it for somebody else to feel good about who I am. I have to do it for myself.”