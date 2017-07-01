New Bride Kenya Moore Explains Why She Turned Off Her Instagram Comments After Getting Married

Since jumping the broom in a beautiful surprise wedding ceremony in St. Lucia in early June, Kenya Moore has been riding the high of love.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke on the ESSENCE Empowerment stage to kick of ESSENCE Festival 2017 and spilled all of the tea on her life as a wife and why you she never shared who she was dating with fans.

“I wanted to take some time to enjoy being married and to enjoy my husband without putting him in the middle of a storm,” she explained when asked about keeping her husband’s identity private after initially announcing her marriage. “For me, I wanted a real chance to have a real relationship that could stand the test of time. I didn’t want to have an Instagram relationship. I didn’t want everyone to be in the middle of criticizing whether or not it was real or whether or not I paid someone, you know, the silly rumors that they say about me at times. I wanted for it to be fleshed out.”

Moore turned off her Instagram comments once she began sharing the news about her new marriage and husband, New York businessman Marc Daly. But on the empowerment stage, she set the record straight on why she’s only sharing what she wants to these days.

“The reason why you go to my Instagram and I don’t have my comments on is because I don’t read the comments anymore. I don’t do things for anyone else anymore. I just have to do things for myself so for me to be empowered I feel like what’s private is for me and what I want to share is what I want to share with the fans who really support me and really want to see me succeed.”



