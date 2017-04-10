Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Talks Hitting Her ‘Sexual Peak’ at 31: ‘It’s Nature!’

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is living her best life.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with the Playboy alum turned reality star, who gave a (very revealing) update on her life these days.

“As a 31-year-old woman, I’m at my sexual peak,” she said. “It’s just the way it is — it’s nature!”

So how does her husband Hank Baskett, 34, feel about that?

“Hank is loving it,” she said with a laugh. “He’s supportive of it. I’m kind of flirty with guys every now and then, but he’s like: ‘You put me first, and I’m good.’ ”

And despite Hank’s 2014 cheating scandal (he allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant), the two have remained committed to one another.

“We’re different people than we were years ago,” she said. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

“Right now we’re in the healthiest place we’ve ever been,” she said. “It’s all about each other. We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we’re happy. When we went through our big issue that was scattered everywhere, it needed to happen.”

“Unfortunately, it was a really rough situation,” she added. “But I’m a very faithful person and I think it really worked out for the best.”

According to Kendra, Hank is a much better place today and the two do their best to leave the past in the past.

“I never use any of that stuff in fights or anything,” she said. ‘Here’s why: It’s because I know the deeper part of the problem, and TV didn’t really address it as much. He was severely depressed, and bringing that up to use against someone in a fight is wrong and cruel. You don’t want to use someone’s depression or someone’s pain against them.”