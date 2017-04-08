Kendall Jenner Returns to Los Angeles After Pepsi Ad Controversy

Kendall Jenner is finally home.

The 21-year-old supermodel was spotted leaving LAX on Friday wearing a leopard print coat and black ensemble as she covered her face from photographers.

After receiving backlash for her protest-themed Pepsi commercial, which was retracted by the brand, Jenner’s been leaning on her family for support, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE.

“[Kendall] has been in constant communication with her mom and sisters,” the source said. “Everyone is being very supportive and ready to give advice. Kendall is young and certainly not used to being involved in such controversy.”

The source continued: “She has been very upset. She feels terrible. She loves being a model. To get a Pepsi gig was a big deal. She was very excited. She never expected it to receive such backlash. She hopes people understand that she wasn’t involved in the creative process.”

Just days after the ad was released, Jenner, 21, took to her personal app to post a throwback photo of herself and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, sporting matching tight braids accentuated with beads.

The star wrote, “I can’t remember anything about this picture but I still love it — the colors are all so vibrant. It looks like Ky and I were riding on a little carousel. And, judging by the braids, we’re either on vacation or had just gotten back. Cuties!”

A source close to the Kardashian family previously told PEOPLE that “Kendall would have been absolutely mortified” about the backlash, adding, “Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”

The model has since deleted all of her tweets related to the ad.