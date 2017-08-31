Kendall Jenner isn’t about to settle down anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the supermodel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted on a double date with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin, her bestie Hailey Baldwin and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons.

The foursome enjoyed dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. After the meal, Jenner, 21, and Griffin and Parsons, both 28, all hopped into the same car and left together.

This week’s sighting is the latest in a string of recent outings for Jenner and Griffin, who shares two children with Brynn Cameron, a former basketball player at USC.

Jenner was most recently linked to rapper A$AP Rocky, though a source tells PEOPLE that the star isn’t seriously involved with anyone in particular.

“Kendall is keeping her options open,” the source says. “She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.”

Earlier this month, Jenner and Griffin were spotted leaving a Travis Scott afterparty together following a Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center.

Meanwhile, Jenner and A$AP Rocky, 28, have been fueling romance rumors since last year. The pair have increasingly been spotted out and about, most recently earlier this month in New York City.

In June, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they’re “definitely still hanging out and are progressively getting more serious.”

“He showed up at Khloé [Kardashian]‘s birthday at Blind Dragon after the BET Awards to show his support for Kendall, her sister and the rest of the family,” the source said at the time. “They were canoodling in a booth and singing live music together.”

“It’s hard for Kendall to settle down still because her schedule is so crazy and she’s always traveling,” the source added. “But she’s as ‘settled’ as she can possibly be at this point with A$AP.”