Kendall Jenner Is ‘Having Fun’ with Blake Griffin but ‘Work Is Her No. 1 Priority Right Now’: Source

Kendall Jenner is enjoying some much-needed time off — and getting to know a new man.

This week, the supermodel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out with with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin three nights in a row. Of the budding romance, a source tells PEOPLE the two are having fun together, but it’s still very casual.

“She’s seeing Blake romantically,” says the source. “It’s nothing serious. She has been in L.A. a lot lately, and is having fun.”

“Work will soon take over her life again, so who knows what will happen will Blake then,” adds the source. “She is having fun right now and that’s all that matters to her. She takes her career very seriously and that’s her number one priority right now.”

On Wednesday, Jenner enjoyed a double date at Craig’s with Griffin, her bestie Hailey Baldwin and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons. The following evening they were spotted at Nobu with a group of friends, and on Friday the two reunited again at Soho House in Malibu.

“They sat next to each other and looked cozy,” an onlooker at Nobu told PEOPLE. “They weren’t kissing, but definitely acted like they’re seeing each other. They flirted and seemed happy together.”

Griffin, 28, shares two children with Brynn Cameron, a former basketball player at USC. Jenner, 21, was most recently linked to rapper A$AP Rocky, 28, with whom she’s been fueling romance rumors since last year.

But at the end of the day, Jenner isn’t trying to settle down, and a source told PEOPLE this week that the star isn’t seriously involved with anyone in particular.

“Kendall is keeping her options open,” the source said. “She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.”