Kendall Jenner Makes First Public Appearance Post-Pepsi Controversy: She ‘Did Not Look Happy,’ Says Source

Kendall Jenner may be buzzing around Coachella with her fashion game strong, but that doesn’t mean she has her game face on.

The model and her sister Kylie Jenner teamed up to host dating app Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland Coachella party on Saturday, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a frown that refused to turn upside-down.

“Kendall did not look happy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She was hanging out alone on a corner couch in the VIP area with Hailey Baldwin and staring at her phone.”

After taking a tour of the two-day “Aspen Chic meets Desert Heat”-themed bash, where the best friends headed over to the ice bar to play some interactive games, Jenner and Baldwin retreated back to the VIP area, taking a seat under a canvas igloo to snap some pictures.

The party comes just weeks after the Kendall’s “tone-deaf” Pepsi advertisement was released and immediately pulled after the firestorm it received on social media.

In the advertisement, titled “Live for Now Moments Anthem,” the model ditched a photo shoot to join a group of attractive protesters in the street. The clip ended with Jenner handing a Pepsi can over to a police officer, who pops the top, takes a sip, and is met with roars of approval from the demonstrators.

“Kendall is still not happy about the controversy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She plans on laying low until things calm down. She still talks about it a lot and has support from her family. She is spending a quiet weekend with her family.”

But Coachella hasn’t made it easy for Kendall to maintain a quiet life, as she kicked off her weekend as a guest deejay during 1Oak’s festival party on Friday night.

“[Kendall] has been in constant communication with her mom and sisters,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source previously told PEOPLE. “Everyone is being very supportive and ready to give advice. Kendall is young and certainly not used to being involved in such controversy.”