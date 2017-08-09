Kendall Jenner Spotted Leaving L.A. Nightclub with Blake Griffin After Enjoying Concert

Kendall Jenner enjoyed a night out on the town on Tuesday.

The supermodel was spotted leaving the Travis Scott concert afterparty at Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles followed by Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin.

Earlier in the evening, Kendall, 21, and Griffin, 28, attended the Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center, where Scott also performed. They were joined by Kris and Kylie Jenner — who is dating rapper Scott — as well as Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons and Kendall’s BFF Hailey Baldwin.

Noticeably absent from the evening was rapper A$AP Rocky. Although he and Kendall have yet to confirm or deny their relationship status, the two have been fueling romance rumors since last year — and especially in recent months.

Last summer, the duo, who have been friends for a while, spent time together in Paris, and months later arrived at an L.A. hotel with one another in October. Since then, the pair have increasingly been spotted out and about, including just last week in New York City.

In June, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they’re “definitely still hanging out and are progressively getting more serious.”

“He showed up at Khloé [Kardashian]‘s birthday at Blind Dragon after the BET Awards to show his support for Kendall, her sister and the rest of the family,” said the source. “They were canoodling in a booth and singing live music together.”

“It’s hard for Kendall to settle down still because her schedule is so crazy and she’s always traveling,” added the source. “But she’s as ‘settled’ as she can possibly be at this point with A$AP.”