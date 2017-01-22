Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Reunite for Paris Flea Market Trip

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky reunited in Paris on Sunday.

The 21-year-old supermodel took time away from walking the runways at Paris Fashion Week to do some flea marketing shopping with the rapper.

She looked casual, wearing a cropped black chunky sweater and ripped light jeans — the top of her fishnet stocks showing over the low-cut pants. To stay warm in the chilly temperature, the brunette beauty draped a brown fur coat over her shoulders.

For accessories? A black fanny pack, dark shades and a pair of black strappy shoes.

Rocky, 28, made a statement in colorful red pants, a red plaid shirt, and a long black trench. He polished off the look with some black leather Gucci shoes.

This isn’t the first time the two have hit the Parisian streets together. They were spotted in the City of Lights in June — heading to one of Jenner’s favorite restaurants, L’Avenue.

Ok donc je viens de voir Asap Rocky et Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/X2q5WDWtNW — Pretty Flacko (@pharselvyy) June 24, 2016

The friends ended 2016 with hangouts on both the east and west coast — prompting many to question if Jenner and Rocky are an item.

They were spotted in Malibu on Dec. 11, grabbing a bite to eat at the famed Japanese restaurant and celebrity hotspot Nobu.

The weekend prior, Jenner spent quite a bit of quality time with Rocky in Miami for the annual Art Basel festivities — spending the night “side by side” while clubbing until the wee hours of the morning and acting “very flirty,” according to a source.

In October, the pair met up at a Los Angeles hotel.

Although the pair has not publicly spoken about the romance rumors, Jenner was most recently linked to Lakers’ player Jordan Clarkson.

On Saturday, Jenner was snapped on her way to dinner at L’Avenue with friends — wearing a completely see-through top with no bra.

Earlier on Sunday, Jenner expressed her regret for missing one of Saturday’s global women’s marches — posting an Instagram image of a protest sign presumably from one of the protests, reading “To all the little girls watching right now: Never doubt that you are powerful & valuable & deserving of every chance in the world.”

In the photo’s caption, she explained that she was “beyond proud” of all those who attended the march, but was sorry that she couldn’t be there.

“I wish I could have been a part of this amazing history,” she wrote.