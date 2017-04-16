Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Were ‘All Over Each Other’ at Coachella Party: Source

While Kylie Jenner was spotted hanging with Travis Scott at Jeremy Scott’s Coachella party Saturday, her big sister Kendall Jenner was adding fuel to her ongoing romance rumors with A$AP Rocky, who performed at the #WeedMapsOasis party (presented by Brass Knuckles, West Coast Cure, FlavRX and Nameless Genetics) at the desert event.

“Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE of the pair.

Another source tells PEOPLE that the two were playing around during A$AP Rocky’s set.

“Kendall started rapping to A$AP’s song ‘F—-’ Problems,’ and A$AP was laughing at her. She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.”

A Jenner source previously told PEOPLE that the 21-year-old supermodel.and rapper were indeed planning to attend the Indio, California festival together.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are getting more serious. They’re as close to officially boyfriend/girlfriend as they’ve ever been. They have a lot in common and connect over both being in the fashion world,” the source said.

The pair has been consistently hanging out since last year, grabbing dinners together and even joining each other on trips to Europe. A Jenner pal had told PEOPLE in March the two have been “spending more time” together and that “she’s open to seeing where it goes.”

At Coachella, the Jenner sisters had also teamed up to host dating app Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland party on Saturday. The event marked Jenner’s first public appearance since her Pepsi controversy but an observer told PEOPLE that she did “not look happy.”

“She was hanging out alone on a corner couch in the VIP area with Hailey Baldwin and staring at her phone,” the source said.