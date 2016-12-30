Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Son Michael — Who Is the Spitting Image of Dad Mark Consuelos

It’s a well-known fact now that Kelly Ripa‘s three children with husband Mark Consuelos are their mini-me’s — but her eldest son, Michael, is a definite ringer for his father.

The Live with Kelly host, 46, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of Michael, 19, friend and comedian Rachael Harris, 48, and herself during a snow day.

“Another incredible selfie starring @rachaeleharris and #michaelconsuelos. I’m getting pretty good at this. (Big snow day),” Ripa wrote.

In November, Ripa shared another selfie of the family, writing, “The band is back together!”

Although each of her and Consuelos’ offspring — Michael, 19, Lola 15, and Joaquin, 13 — took after their father in the dark hair department, they each visibly resemble both parents, who have been married for 20 years.

In July, Ripa revealed that her husband and two oldest children were living in California for the summer while she and Joaquin stayed in New York. “Both my son [Michael] and my daughter [Lola] are with Mark in California,” she said. “They’re all working out there. The two teens are doing internships. They’re working at film houses, and Mark is working on a TV show for Fox called Pitch.”

A month later, the TV host sent Michael off to college and immediately settled on a project in mind to distract herself from the sadness: transforming his bedroom into a closet.

“I’ve got big plans for his bedroom,” Ripa said ahead of him going off to university. “That bedroom is going to be turned into a mega closet.”

Live with Kelly airs weekdays (check local listings).