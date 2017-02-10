‘The Originators’: Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Throwback of Her 3 Kids Doing the Mannequin Challenge

Years before the Mannequin Challenge took over, Kelly Ripa and her three children were already participating in the social media trend.

In an adorable throwback photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Live with Kelly host poses with her three children — Michael, 19, Lola 15, and Joaquin, 13 — Mannequin Challenge-style back in 2008.

“#TBT circa 2008 at the Arizona Biltmore. The originators of the mannequin challenge,” Ripa, 46, captioned the sweet picture of herself and her kids posing with their arms crossed while emulating the statues next to them.

Although Ripa and her youngest, Joaquin, were all smiles in the nine-year-old family vacation throwback, her two oldest children — Lola and Michael — didn’t appear to be so enthused about posing for the picture.

In January, to celebrate the the start of 2017, Ripa got her clan together for a lovely family photo — and the kids were all smiles! Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos posed in front of the Christmas tree with their three children and shared the family snapshot on Instagram.

“Feliz año Nuevo! With love from the Consuelos gang,” Ripa captioned the sweet snap.

Ripa’s eldest son recently made headlines for his crazy resemblance to his father. The talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie with Michael and comedian Rachael Harris, and fans couldn’t get over how Michael was a spitting image of his dad.

In July, Ripa revealed that her husband and two oldest children were living in California for the summer while she and Joaquin stayed in New York. “Both my son [Michael] and my daughter [Lola] are with Mark in California,” she said. “They’re all working out there. The two teens are doing internships. They’re working at film houses, and Mark is working on a TV show for Fox called Pitch.”

