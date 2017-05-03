Kelly Ripa Reads Sweet (and Hilarious!) Wedding Anniversary Card from Her 14-Year-Old Son

Kelly Ripa‘s 14-year-old son wrote a sweet card for his parents’ 21st wedding anniversary. And according to Ripa, “it is the funniest thing ever.”

Sitting next to her new Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on Tuesday, Ripa, 46, opened up the adorable note that her youngest child, Joaquin, wrote for Ripa and Mark Consuelos in celebration of their 21 years together.

“First of all, it’s written on a Father’s Day card. So there’s that,” she said.

“Dear Mom and Dad,” she began. “This year has been very prosperous. … I wanted to say I have the highest props for you two.”

“Also, it has been Gucci being alive, so thanks for getting it together,” she continued.

With a chuckle, Seacrest chimed in, “It does say that. I think it means cool?”

The note concluded: “Love, Joaquin. Happy anniversary.”

Although she adored the entire note, Ripa, who married Consuelos when they chose to elope on May 1, 1996, highlighted that she “loved that he says, ‘It’s been Gucci being alive, so thanks for getting together.’ ”

On Tuesday, Ripa and Consuelos, who are also parents to Michael, 19, and Lola, 15, celebrated 21 years of marital bliss with sweet posts on Instagram.

“21 years of lit-ness. 🔥🔥 (sorry Lola) @instasuelos Happy Anniversary 💋I love you. Big!” Ripa first captioned an post in honor of her husband, which included numerous photos of the pair cuddled up on trips they had taken together.

Also utilizing Instagram’s carousel feature, Consuelos, 46, shared multiple pictures of the couple together throughout the years.

“Yes!!! We did it!!! ❤️🌹🌹🌹Happy 21st anniversary to my fave…,” Consuelos wrote about his bride. “I’ll save the mushy stuff for when I see you.”

Live with Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).