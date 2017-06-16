Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ youngest child Joaquin Antonio is officially off to high school!

The 14-year-old boy graduated from middle school on Friday — with Ripa sharing a sweet shot of Joaquin’s big day to Instagram.

Dressed in his shiny green cap and gown, Joaquin smiles ear to ear in the picture, with his mom and dad on either side of him.

Ripa, 46, wore a floral ankle-length sundress and green cardigan that perfectly matched Joaquin’s graduation attire. Consuelos, meanwhile, looked sharp in a blue suit and white button-down shirt.

“Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!!” Ripa captioned the adorable family moment, “You’ve made us very proud!”

Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!! You've made us very proud! 🎓(yet another graduation on Lola's birthday. She is furious!!!) A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest is Already a Fixture in Kelly Ripa’s House

Joaquin’s brother’s Michael Joseph, 20, and sister Lola Grace, 16, were there too — he in a black suit and she in a matching little black dress.

Michael just finished his freshman year at college. But it was an extra-special day for Lola, who was also celebrating her 16th birthday.

“Yet another graduation on Lola’s birthday,” Ripa added, explaining how the big days had overlapped in the past. “She is furious!!!”

Sweet sixteen AF!!! How time flies. Happy bday Lolz!! #sweet16 A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

She may be furious, but she certainly didn’t look it as she smiles and held a bouquet of pink peonies. Consuelos even posted a photo to Instagram of he and his daughter, writing, “Sweet sixteen AF!!! How time flies. Happy bday Lolz!! #sweet16.”

On Thursday, Ripa also posted a photo of Lola and family at what looked to be Lola’s Sweet 16 party.

“Sweet or sour still 16!” she wrote, hashtagging it #sweet16.”

Sweet or sour still 16! ⭐️❤️🎂🎉 #sweet16 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Back in February, Ripa made a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she told a story about the time Joaquin brought Stephen Colbert’s children’s-book spoof I Am A Pole (And So Can You!) — a story about a pole trying to find its life’s purpose — into school, with the intention of having his teacher read it out loud.

“He goes to school where the primary focus of the education is really learning how to read,” she said of Joaquin, who has dyslexia. “If you master so many books, you can bring in a book of your choice and the teacher will read the book out loud to the class.”

The reading didn’t go as Joaquin planned. “He sends it back to me and says, ‘The teacher wouldn’t finish reading the book,’ ” Ripa said, with Colbert pointing out how the pole explores his options at a strip club at one point.

Joaquin’s not the only celebrity kid to graduate this year. Others have included Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s daughter Maxwell Johnson, and Melissa Joan Hart’s son Tucker.