It’s been a major year of ups and downs for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and their daughter Kelly is ready to end on a high note.

Speaking of her parents decision to renew their vows in 2017 after infidelity by the 68-year-old rocker nearly shattered his 34-year marriage, Kelly told Wonderwall on Friday: “I definitely want to be a flower girl and do like an impromptu dance routine down the aisle.”

“It’s not about me. It’s about them,” she continued the former View co-host, 32. “They love each other so much. It’s almost sickening. And if they make out in public one more time, I think I’m going to throw up.”

In all seriousness, she added, “It’s really nice to watch. Everyone goes through hard times, but they’re the definition of true love. To see them fall so deeply in love with each other all over again time and time again, it makes me realize how special my family is.”

But before Sharon and Ozzy’s second vow renewal in the new year (the couple, who’ve been together since 1979 and married in 1982, previously renewed their vows in 2003), the Osbournes are packing in the quality time before spending holidays around the globe.

“I’m spending as much time with my mum and dad and my nieces and my brother as possible because … I wanted to have a white Christmas and spend it with my best friend, Kelly Cutrone.”

Kelly does admit she has “guilt” over heading to upstate New York: “My mom conveniently forgot that I told her in the summer that I was spending Christmas with Kelly and she started to make Christmas plans with me and then got really sad. I also feel like I’m going to be the one who’s really sad that I’m not with [my parents] and they’ll be fine.”

If nothing else, they have their granddaughters — 4-year-old Pearl and 18-month-old Andy Rose — to shower with affection (and presents!) this holiday season.

Kelly’s brother Jack, 31, shared with PEOPLE Now in October that he sometimes has to rein his famous parents in when it comes to spoiling his girls.

“I have to tell them: ‘Every time you guys see [the kids], it’s not Christmas again!’ ” Jack said with a laugh. “It’s like this weird thing they do. And I’m like: ‘It’s okay to not give them something when you come over once a week, twice a week.’ ”

And Kelly told Wonderwall on Friday that the girls have had a remarkable impact on her family’s holiday experience.

“Me and [my dad] were a bit Scroogey until Pearl and Andy Rose came along,” she admitted. “They make Christmas so much fun. They make you see the excitement and the joy in everything to do with Christmas.”

This is especially delightful for 64-year-old Sharon, says Kelly. “My mom just loves Christmas. She loves decorating. She loves throwing parties. She just loves it. So [the girls] kind of brought a great amount of joy for Christmas back into our family.”