Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About the Terrifying Moments When She Saw Both of Her Parents Flat-Line

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the terrifying moments when she saw both of her parents flat-line years ago.

During a visit to The Dr. Oz Show on Tuesday (the episode airs Wednesday), the TV host revealed that she was on live TV when she found out her father, Ozzy Osbourne, was unwell.

“[My father has] in front of me, but both of my parents have,” Kelly told Dr. Oz about the life-threatening moments that both Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne endured.

“My mom, after she came out of the first cancer surgery for her colon cancer. I was looking — and something’s not right, and I asked the nurse to check her blood pressure and she had such low blood pressure they didn’t even have time to give her a transfusion in the ICU, they brought it up to the room,” explained Kelly about her mother, Sharon.

“But when it happened to my dad, it was more scary, because I was on live TV and all of a sudden, a policeman walks in and they’re shooing me off,” explained Kelly. “And I’m going, ‘What have I done? I’m gonna get arrested, what have I done?’ ”

In her recently released her memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, Kelly gets candid about her mom‘s battle with cancer in the early 2000s, and her father‘s 2003 near-fatal ATV accident. Ozzy was not wearing a helmet on the 600-lb. vehicle, and spent eight days in a coma, according to ABC News. The year before, Sharon battled colorectal cancer.

“My mom was in the hospital having chemo and trying to fight her battle with cancer, while my dad was in a coma in the U.K. And I watched both of them come out of surgery and flat-line and die in front of me and get brought back to life,” Kelly told Entertainment Weekly last fall.

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

Also on Tuesday, Kelly made a guest appearance on The Talk, where she revealed that she’s been helping her mother with daily tasks as she recovers from the surgery that she underwent in March.

Sitting alongside the co-hosts of the afternoon talk show, Kelly shared a comical story about when she helped put on her mother’s “tights,” a.k.a. Spanx.

“I didn’t want my mom to have to have a nurse because I should do that, it’s my job, I’m her daughter, I will help her with anything that she needs,” Kelly explained about Sharon.

“I’m trying to pull mom’s tights up in the morning, she’s like holding onto the counter, it’s almost like a corset in the olden days,” said Kelly.

What the mother-daughter duo didn’t anticipate is how difficult it would be to master the task of pulling up Spanx on another person — and the laughter that would ensue!

“I can’t get the tights up and I end up on the floor laughing so hard,” Kelly said, and added that the trick to getting the Spanx on was lathering Sharon in lotion.

According to Sharon, she was on the floor and playing with her granddaughters a few months ago when she “felt this twist in my back at the base of my spine” as she got up off the floor.

“I didn’t think anything of it and then that night it was really, really hurting, And I thought it was because I put weight on again, because when I put weight on, I get back pain. And I’m like, ‘Ah, I’ve got to go on a diet!’ And then the next day I couldn’t walk. What had happened was I had done my L3 and L4 disks damage and the L3 had kind of mushed up, but it had entangled around a nerve. So it was pressing on this nerve on my back that affected my legs. I couldn’t walk properly,” said Osbourne, 64. “They tried to do it with an epidural to ease the pain – that didn’t do any good, so I had to go in and have surgery.”

In addition to copious amounts of laughter together, Kelly and Sharon have been having “the best time” doing other fun things together.

“We found dad’s chocolate stash and we hid it, we watched all of Feud and we got to just have fun girl time,” said Kelly. “My mom threw herself in front of a bus every single day so that I could have a better life, it’s the least I could do.”

The Talk airs weekdays (2 p.m. ET) on CBS.