Kelly Osbourne Says She Peed Herself at Pride Parade After Starbucks Employees Wouldn’t Let Her Use Bathroom

Kelly Osbourne is slamming a New York Starbucks, alleging she was left to pee on herself at Sunday’s Pride parade after employees refused to let her use the bathroom.

Many were left with feelings of unity and strength after the massive LGBTQ parade in New York City, but the 32-year-old star claims she was left with “piss in my shoe” thanks to the employees at the popular coffee chain.

“SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe,” Osbourne wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Aside from the incident, Osbourne appeared to have a great time at the parade, which she attended with Sam Smith.

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10 — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017

“The brits are taking over #nycpride2017🌈@samsmithworld 🇬🇧,” Osbourne captioned a photo of herself and Smith, 25, posing.

In a video clip, Smith and Osbourne danced with rainbow flags. She wrote: “#YouBetterWorkIt🌈.”

#YouBetterWerkIt🌈 @samsmithworld A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

The brits are taking over #nycpride2017 🌈 @samsmithworld 🇬🇧 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Osbourne has graced the Internet with TMI.

On Friday, she uploaded an Instagram photo of herself in her bra and underwear with a black dress around her waist, documenting her attempt to fit into a sample size dress.

“When the dress is too big for your body but too small for your a–. I’ve been in this bathroom for 20 minutes trying to get it off!” Osbourne captioned the photo. “#SampleSizeSuckMyD—.”