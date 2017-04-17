Kelly Osbourne Laughs Off Hilarious Photo Fail: 'Check Out My Sexy Baby Arm!'

Check out my sexy baby arm!The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail! This is instant karma For trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece! 😩 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Everyone loves a good photo fail — but celebrity photo fails are even more fun.

The latest victim of a poorly-timed snap? Kelly Osbourne.

The star took to Instagram over the weekend to document Easter Sunday with her family, sharing a photo of herself and her sister-in-law Lisa Osbourne posing with glasses of rosé in the pool.

“#SisterSunday #DivaLife with my sis @mrslisao,” she captioned the shot. “#BestPoolDayEver.”

Within minutes, fans flooded the comments section of the post to call attention to Kelly’s “baby arm” — a.k.a. the arm of Lisa and Jack Osbourne‘s 22-month-old daughter Andy Rose wrapped in a pool float, which was positioned directly behind the star.

Soon enough, Kelly noticed the hilarious fail herself and reposted the photo with a red ring around the area.

“Check out my sexy baby arm!” she wrote. “The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail! This is instant karma for trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece!”