R&B singer Keke Wyatt revealed her child is fighting cancer on Saturday, and she will shave her head in solidarity live on Instagram.

“Plz pray for my family… Haven’t really said to [sic] much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy’s support I’m going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today 😢😢😢,” she began her post.

Wyatt then urged her fans to donate and pray for a “complete healing” for her child.

“I need a complete healing for my baby… 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪If u want to donate plz go to http://www.choa.org 💋💋💋Prayers work best for Us!!!,” she said in her caption.

Wyatt, who starred in R&B Divas: Atlanta, has discussed her passion for hair before.

“I love doing hair. I’m a hair freak,” she confessed to ESSENCE. I just love how it feels on my fingertips.”

In April, Wyatt shared happy family news, announcing she was expecting her ninth child with husband Michael Ford. She has three children from her previous marriage to Rahmat Morton, and the newest addition will be her fifth child with Ford. She’s also the stepmother to a child from Ford’s previous relationship.