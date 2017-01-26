Keke Palmer Says She Will Take Legal Action After Alleging ‘Sexual Intimidation’ by Trey Songz

Keke Palmer said she will take legal action against R&B singer Trey Songz after alleging she experienced “sexual intimidation” by him in a recent interview with Larry King.

After Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, released the video for his remix with Fabolous to the Travis Scott and Young Thug song “Pick Up the Phone” on Friday, Palmer claims she didn’t authorize the singer to include her cameo.

The Scream Queens actress told the veteran news host that she did not know her likeness would be used in Songz’s music video “Pick Up the Phone.”

Palmer said she was at a “regular party” when the video of her was taken. “I was in Miami for New Year’s,” she tells King. “I just went to hang out and it turned into a video.”

The actress, 23, said she did see a camera but thought it had nothing to do with her. Palmer told King she denied access to her image three times: once to the producer, once to an assistant and then once to Songz.

“I wasn’t in the right mind,” she says. “I had been drinking and eating and it wasn’t a professional environment. It was not a place where I’m like, ‘I’m in the right mind to decide if this works with my bran, if I like the artist, if I like what the song says.'”

She called the experience “sexual intimidation,” saying as a female she is “put in situations sometimes where males use their masculinity, their sexuality to taunt you.”

Palmer told King she would pursue legal action, despite the video being taken down.

“It’s out and it’s over, but, more so, my point isn’t to say it’s not about this person, this guy, and what he did,” she says. “It’s the overall idea that you can’t just do stuff to people and it’s all right, no matter who you are.”

Palmer blasted Songz on Instagram on Monday, after he released the video for his remix with Fabolous to the Travis Scott and Young Thug song “Pick Up the Phone” on Friday.

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” the 23-year-old Scream Queens actress wrote in a lengthy Instagram post featuring a still from the video. “Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”

Palmer claimed that although the two have known each other for many years, Songz “secretly filmed” her and “put me in the video against my wishes.”

In the video, Palmer makes a short appearance where she takes selfies on her phone while sitting on a couch. However, the music video now appears to have been taken down.

The song also names her, when featured artist MIKExANGEL raps, “I palm her p—- like Keke / Like Keke, like Keke.”

A rep for Palmer had no comment. A rep for Songz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Palmer’s interview on Larry King Now airs Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Ora.tv at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.