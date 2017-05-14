The Flash Star Keiynan Lonsdale Reveals He 'Likes Girls and Likes Guys'

Keiynan Lonsdale, who stars in The Flash, came out as bisexual in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 25-year-old actor, who portrays Wally West/Kid Flash on the CW show, announced on Saturday that he was “bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared.”

“I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I’m becoming,” Lonsdale captioned a photo of himself sitting in the booth of an empty restaurant. “Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking s— anymore, not apologizing for falling in love with people no matter their gender.”

Lonsdale said he was inspired by others who have been true to themselves.

“What have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time,” he wrote. “I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren’t exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family, we’re all one. Just love.”

Nothing better than happy tears. The love is beyond measurable, thank you. Don't forget to give that same love back to yourselves x — Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) May 13, 2017

could not be prouder of my best friend ❤️ @KeiynanLonsdale https://t.co/88PgwiS25z — Elliot Knight (@itselliotknight) May 13, 2017

Lonsdale’s pal Elliot Night, who played Merlin on Once Upon a Time, shared his message on Twitter and wrote, “Could not be prouder of my best friend.”

Later on Saturday, the actor thanked his loved ones and fans for their support.

“Nothing better than happy tears,” he wrote. “The love is beyond measurable, thank you. Don’t forget to give that same love back to yourselves.”