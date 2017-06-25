Keith Urban Celebrates His 11th Anniversary with Nicole Kidman with a Series of Adorable Selfies

Keith Urban is celebrating 11 years of marriage to Nicole Kidman — with selfies, of course.

The 49-year-old singer shared a series of selfies where the Oscar winner, 50, has her arms wrapped around him. In one shot, Urban even gives her a kiss on the cheek.

“Happy Anniversary Babygirl,” he captioned the Instagram post. “Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!”

The duo married in Sydney, Australia, in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.

While accepting the award for male video of the year Wednesday night at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, Urban dedicated it to his family.

The country star took the stage and revealed that wife helped him achieve his success.

“I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole,” he began. “You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it.”

“She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said,” Urban continued. “She helps me so much making these videos what they are.”