Happy birthday Keith Urban!

The country megastar turned 50 on Thursday, and wife Nicole Kidman was more than ready to celebrate.

“Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world,” the Oscar winner — and Urban’s wife of 11 years — wrote of her husband.”We are so lucky that you are ours.”

Kidman, 50, signed the post from herself and the couple’s two daughters together: 9-year-old Sunday Rose and 6-year-old Faith Margaret. “Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx.”

Although we’re not sure how Urban will be celebrating the big 5-0 tonight, we know he and Kidman kept it low-key when celebrating her 50th birthday in June.

“I don’t need any big parties; I just need my family around me,” Kidman told E! News as she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her thriller The Beguiled. “If I have my family around me I am happy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban Celebrates Anniversary With Nicole Kidman: ‘Eleven Years & You Still Feel Like My Girlfriend!!!’

Although Urban did not post a birthday photo on Kidman’s 50th, the county star doesn’t shy away from publicly declaring his love for his wife.

Urban frequently posts about his wife on social media, including a series of selfies to celebrate their 11th anniversary in June, and very excited congratulations when Kidman won a 2017 Emmy Award in September.

SOOOOOOO proud of you baby – and Reese and ALL the BLL family!!!!!!! – KU #Emmys — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 18, 2017

#CMTAOTY A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Oct 18, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Earlier this month, Urban performed a tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a cover of “Lean on Me.” In November, Urban will perform at the 2017 CMA Awards in November, where he’s nominated four times.