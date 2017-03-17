From Ed and Harry to Amy and Isla, You Won't Believe These Celebrity Look-alikes!
Is that Ed or Harry? Rupert or Ed? These near-perfect pairs will make you do a double-take
By Laura Lane and Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda
Updated
1 of 30
ED & HARRY
Prince Harry left a group of schoolgirls giggling after they asked him if he was the real royal — or pop star Sheeran. As he approached the line of about 70 flag-waving pupils on Commonwealth Day in 2017, the prince stopped to speak to 12-year-old Tiya Thornton, who told him that he looked like fellow redhead Sheeran. "Are you the real Prince Harry?" Tiya asked the prince, to which he replied, 'Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran.' "
2 of 30
RUPERT & ED
The prince isn't the only one. Harry Potter's Grint told James Corden that nearly 50 percent of fans he meets thinks he's Sheeran. "If someone spots me, I could go either way," he shared. In fact, even other celebrities have trouble differentiating the pair: Grint said British singer-songwriter Leo Sayer once made the mistake. "He came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed," said Grint, adding, "I play along." What likely adds to the confusion: the actor appeared in Sheeran's 2011 music video for "Lego House."
3 of 30
HARRY CONNICK JR. & THE PROPERTY BROTHERS
While filming a segment for Harry, Connick Jr. and Property Brothers star Jonathan revealed they're frequently told they're one another's celebrity doppelgängers. “It’s funny, we’re twins, but no one in all my life has ever said I look like you,” Drew said of Jonathan and Connick Jr.’s resemblance. “But people say it all the time that he does.” Jonathan added: "I get more messages [from people] online who say they swear we were split at birth." Connick Jr. couldn't help but agree. "I can really see it now,” he said.
4 of 30
BELLA & JENNIFER
One is on top of the fashion world, the other the acting scene. But dominating their respective industries isn't the only thing Hadid and Lawrence have in common: they look alike. When asked how often she's compared to the Oscar winner, Hadid told Fashionista: "Multiple times a day. Probably today it's already happened like five times."
5 of 30
NATALIE & KEIRA
These two brunette stars look so alike that the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace producers couldn't help but take notice — and cast Knightley as Portman's decoy, Queen Amadala, in the film. The two are mistaken for each other so often that Knightley says people have chased her down in airports, thinking she's the Black Swan star. "I feel quite sorry for her because she must get chased a lot because it's happened like five times where someone's been like, Natalie! Natalie! Natalie!' And I'll sign and take a picture as Natalie," Knightley joked.
6 of 30
NATASHA & BRIE
Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha made headlines for her performance on The Voice (it even got Adam Levine's attention!). However, you'll be forgiven if you've been confusing her for another famous lady: Oscar winner Brie Larson. They both have that same sweet-but-slightly-mischievous smile, a similar set of eyes and nearly identical heads of dirty blonde hair. Now, we just need to the two to meet and pose for a selfie.
7 of 30
JASON & ED
On Conan, Sudeikis revealed that he's constantly mistaken for his Vacation costar. "Ed Helms and I, I think, get confused quite a bit, the two of us," he said. The actor added that he isn't bothered by the mix-ups because "I'm in a good place in the sense that mine is a really nice, funny, smart guy." Sudeikis even embraced an awkward run-in at the White House Correspondents' Dinner when a fellow attendee who had asked for a picture seemed taken aback when he said his name was "Jason." "Did you think I was Ed Helms from The Hangover?" the star recalled asking the fan. "Yes, but it's OK," she replied. "You look enough like him."
8 of 30
ASHLEY & EVA
The actress and the Sports Illustrated cover girl are undeniably united in hotness. The ladies' flawless glowing skin, thick brunette waves and can't-look-away brown eyes have us wondering if they're really long-lost sisters. If so, their gene pool might just be a national treasure.
9 of 30
PAUL & MATTHEW
Paul Ryan may feel more at home in the halls of McKinley High than those of the U.S. Capitol. Whether it's the nose, the ears or the smile, there's no denying that the politician shares a certain something with former Glee star Matthew Morrison.
10 of 30
JARED & ASHTON
Kutcher's wife Mila Kunis had to get a side-by-side comparison of her husband and equally hunky Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jared Haibon. "I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?" Kutcher wrote on Twitter when he shared the snapshot. But Paradise contestant Iaconetti was the first to notice their equally chiseled cheekbones and jaws. On the show, she said Haibon looked like a mix between Kutcher and Joe Jonas.
11 of 30
ALICIA & MAGGIE
Silverstone and Lawson are friends because they "both know what it's like for people to be jealous of [them]." Okay, we can't confirm that, but the actress' near identical features do inspire envy.
12 of 30
ANA & KATHRYN
Gasteyer brought the laughs on Saturday Night Live in the late '90s. Or was that Hahn? The actresses' lush brown locks, wide smiles and rosy cheeks make it hard to tell them apart. Add this to the list of similarities: Before heading to Hollywood, both women studied at Northwestern University. Coincidence or cosmic attempt to reunite long-lost twins? All signs point to the latter.
13 of 30
MELISSA & BLAKE
Supergirl Benoist could be Lively's twin with her bright eyes and blonde hair. And the former Gleek has another weird connection with the starlet: She was once married to her Glee costar. His name? Blake Jenner!
14 of 30
JULIE & ELIZABETH
The funny women are both proud blonde mamas and are even within an inch of each other's height. Surprisingly, when Banks guest-starred on Modern Family she didn't play a relative of Bowen's character.
15 of 30
AMANDA & ASHLEY
Ever since the MakeupbyMandy24 star ditched her brunette hair, she's been mistaken for the Pretty Little Liars star everywhere she goes (we assume). Their gorgeous faces are almost interchangeable, which isn't really a problem because when you look that good, two is definitely better than one. Benson and the YouTube sensation are also both California girls, and although she isn't still a high schooler like Steele, she does play one on TV.
16 of 30
ANNE & AMAL
Ms. Hathaway and Mrs. Clooney have more than one thing in common: Between their full lips, dark hair and big, brown eyes, the actress and attorney could almost be sisters. "I hope that I become half the woman that she is – she's so accomplished, and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Oh, you really are making the world a better place,'" Hathaway told Extra of her doppelgänger.
17 of 30
GEORGE & GUILLERMO
Hate to break it to you, George: You no longer have a monopoly on silver-fox good looks. The actor's eerily identical doppelgänger is Guillermo Zapata, an Argentinian male model who co-owns SUR restaurant in West Hollywood with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. But sorry ladies – Cloney, as he's been dubbed, is happily married, just like his prototype.
18 of 30
CHRIS & SCOTT
Wait, did they cast former Felicity heartthrob Speedman to be the Bachelor? Nope, that eye candy who went looking for love on the ABC reality series just happens to be equally good-looking, with chiseled facial features and the bod to match. We'd accept a rose from either.
19 of 30
DARREN & KIT
Cute curls, dreamy eyes: We swoon equally over Glee's Criss and GoT's Harington.
20 of 30
TAYLOR & AVICII
The physical likeness between Swift and the Swedish DJ hasn't gone unnoticed by the "Blank Space" singer: "Just saw this, then immediately called my parents and asked them point blank if they kidnapped me from Avicii's family in Sweden when I was a baby. Of course they denied it. They would," Swift Instagrammed. "#heyyyyybrother #WHOAMIACTUALLY"
21 of 30
MICK & HARRY
British? Check. Stylish? Double check. Both Jagger and Styles possess a certain swagger, and while the Rolling Stones singer is old enough to be the One Direction heartthrob's granddad, in the past their similar good looks have had some overzealous bloggers suggesting the boy bander could play Jagger in a biopic.
22 of 30
AMY & ISLA
They're equally red-hot with their long copper locks. But though Fisher has big brown eyes and Adams's are ocean blue, people still get the two stars confused. "I get [mistaken for] Isla Fisher all the time, still," Adams told Vanity Fair. "When I'm with Isla, we both look at one another and … I get it but I don't get it."
23 of 30
NINA & VICTORIA
Comparisons between Vampire Diaries babe Dobrev and Victorious star Justice are nothing new for the brunette beauties. "It's been happening forever!" Justice told The Huffington Post. "I think it's flattering. She’s so pretty, so it's very nice to be able to say that!"
24 of 30
CHACE & IAN
Either way, you can't lose: Both Crawford and Somerhalder have smoldering baby blues, cool coifs and wickedly handsome smiles. Despite their six-and-a-half-year age difference, the two could totally pass for twins.
25 of 30
JESSICA & BRYCE
These talented, bubbly gingers both have rosy lips, auburn hair and porcelain skin. In fact, the former The Help costars look so similar that there was once a rumor that Chastain and Howard were secretly sisters! (Would've been cool, but alas, not true.)
26 of 30
ZOË & THANDIE
"I'll be walking down the street and I'll have people go, 'Hey Thandie Newton!'" Saldana revealed on an episode of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. It's not surprising, seeing that the stars both have gorgeous bronze skin and enviable cheekbones.
27 of 30
KATY & ZOOEY
Yes, they're both musical. Yes, they both have dark hair and big, pretty eyes. Yes, they've been in the same place at the same time. And yes, it sounds like Deschanel is over the Perry comparisons. "I'm happy that she's famous enough now that she's not going out and being mistaken for me," the New Girl famously told MTV.
28 of 30
JEFFREY & JAVIER
It's possible Morgan got his role on Grey's Anatomy because the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, thought she was hiring Bardem. Morgan is basically everything The Counselor star is, with that olive complexion and sexy scruff – he's just missing the Spanish accent (but that can be faked, right?).
29 of 30
MILA & SARAH
Because of that seven-year age difference, Kunis really could be Hyland's big sister – which helped when the Modern Family actress dressed up as Kunis's That '70s Show character, Jackie Burkhart, for Halloween in 2010. "People say I look like Mila," she told Cambio. "I've always wanted to be Jackie for Halloween, so [I] just did it."
30 of 30
LEIGHTON & MINKA
Those almond eyes! Those chestnut waves! That girl-next-door smile! Yes, Gossip Girl cutie Meester and Friday Night Lights beauty Kelly have all the makings of bombshell look-alikes – which is why they were so well-suited for their 2011 thriller The Roommate, in which Meester actually posed as Kelly.
