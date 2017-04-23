Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Greet Each Other but ‘Weren’t Friendly’ at Hollywood Party: Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are keeping it civil.

The former couple turned out separately on Saturday night for Jennifer Meyer‘s star-studded 40th birthday party in West Hollywood, California.

“At the party, Orlando and Katy had a quick hello and a brief chat,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They weren’t too friendly and hung out with separate friends at the party.”

Bloom, 40, kept things casual with a black and tan jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap. His former flame, 32, looked edgy with a red lip that matched her sunglasses and her newly cropped ‘do.

After a budding romance filled with PDA-packed vacations, spending time with each other’s families and celebrating the holidays together, Bloom and Perry called it quits in February.

At the time, a Perry source said that over the last few weeks, the relationship “just became more and more work to make it work,” said the source. “Because this wasn’t something permanent, it just became time to take a break.”

Other A-listers at the birthday bash included Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, Jessica Alba and more.

Paltrow commemorated her ladies’ night out with a smiley friend photo shared on Instagram.

I went out on a Saturday night and lo and behold, some of my best girls had up and done the same #happy40thJM 💖💖💖 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

“I went out on a Saturday night and lo and behold, some of my best girls had up and done the same #happy40thJM 💖💖💖,” the actress, 44, captioned her photo.

Meyer’s estranged husband, Tobey Maguire, was also at the party with longtime pal Leonardo DiCaprio. Another source tells PEOPLE that the exes — who split in October — are still “great friends” but that they have both moved on. The couple has two children together.