A KIND HEART

Bloom was by his love's side as she was honored at the November UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City. "He was a previous award recipient last year, so he knows it better than I," the singer told Entertainment Tonight of the accolade on the event's red carpet. "And he’s been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes ... Everyone is a teacher in a relationship. That's how I see it now." Perry also told E! News that night that Bloom's "just got the most kind heart ever."