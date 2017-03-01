Celebrity
Before the Break: A Look Back at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Cutest Photos Together
As they announce their separation, we recount the stars’ whirlwind romance
GOLDEN BEGINNING
Perry and Bloom were first spotted getting close at a January 2016 Golden Globes afterparty. Perry reportedly chatted with the actor for about 30 minutes, and even shared some of her drink with him at one point.
THEATER GEEKS
Later that month, Perry and Bloom took a backstage selfie with James Lecesne, the star of the Culver City, California, play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.
OFF TO PARADISE
By March, the two were spending time with each other's friends and jetting off on a Kauai, Hawaii, vacation. The pop star had also been introduced to Bloom's now-6-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr. "Katy hasn’t looked happier. She always has the biggest smile when she is around Orlando," a source told PEOPLE at the time.
JET-SETTING DUO
After heading to England to meet Bloom's friends and family, including his mother Sonia, the couple flew to Aspen for a romantic getaway.
COACHELLA CUTIES
Perry and Bloom were spotted partying — and packing on the PDA — at Coachella in April.
PARTY PEOPLE
Although they didn't walk the glamorous Met Gala carpet together, the couple cozied up at an afterparty.
'A YACHT' OF LOVE
The famous pair was photographed cuddling up aboard a yacht in Cannes, France, in May. At the time, Perry had just shut down rumors that something was brewing between Bloom and Selena Gomez.
MON AMOUR
The twosome also hung with friends including Kate Hudson and Kate Moss while in France, cruising around on another yacht and enjoying a meal at La Colombe d’Or. A source told PEOPLE they looked "definitely in love. They were very close, very smiley and seemed to be just one with one another."
INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL
Perry posted her first picture with Bloom following the amfAR Cannes Cinema Against AIDS gala, at which they kept their distance. But this snapshot showed a different side of the pair, playfully spread out on the steps of the Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Continuing their globetrotting summer, the couple ventured to Sardinia, Italy, in July. It was a well-deserved vacation for the "Roar" singer, who had just given a speech (which was partly inspired by Bloom) at the Democratic National Convention. The month after their vacation, the actor made his Instagram account public, revealing a video of him and Perry at Burning Man.
HALLOWEEN WIN
The couple and their pals teamed up for an epic group Halloween costume: Perry wore prosthetics to turn herself into Hillary Clinton, while Bloom spent the night in a goofy Donald Trump getup. Later that weekend, the actor helped Perry celebrate her 32nd birthday at a 1950s-themed bash.
THANKSGIVING FUN
Perry shared video of Bloom, who was of course clad in a plaid onesie, hanging with her family during their Thanksgiving celebrations.
A KIND HEART
Bloom was by his love's side as she was honored at the November UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City. "He was a previous award recipient last year, so he knows it better than I," the singer told Entertainment Tonight of the accolade on the event's red carpet. "And he’s been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes ... Everyone is a teacher in a relationship. That's how I see it now." Perry also told E! News that night that Bloom's "just got the most kind heart ever."
RING TEASE
Engagement rumors flew in November when Perry was spotted sporting a hefty ring on that finger. A source had previously told PEOPLE that Bloom "always gushes about Katy and thinks she is amazing in a million ways ... He would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids. He hasn’t been this serious about a girl since [ex-wife Miranda Kerr]."
CHRISTMAS CARES
Dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the couple spread holiday cheer at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles in December. Soon, the pair was back with Perry's family for the rest of their Christmas celebrations.
BIRTHDAY BOY
In January 2017, Perry posted a video of her squeeze blowing out his 40th birthday candles.
OSCARS OUTING
Perry and Bloom were photographed at the February Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. "Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando," a source told PEOPLE about the A-list event. "They got together for a photo, but that was about it." Days later, the stars announced that they are taking a break. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," a statement to PEOPLE from both of their reps read.
