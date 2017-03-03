Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom: ‘No One’s a Victim or a Villain’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be taking a break from dating, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s bad blood between the two.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Perry addressed her split from the 40-year-old actor — urging fans not to pit the two against one another.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?” the singer, 32, wrote. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

The couple announced on Tuesday that they would be spending some time apart after dating for a little over a year. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

They had last seen one another at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday. There, an onlooker told PEOPLE the two didn’t interact much aside from posing for one photo together inside — Perry in a shimmering, bronze gown and Bloom in a dapper black tux.

Bloom also posed with Perry’s pup, posting the photo to Instagram on Monday.

Since then, sources close to Perry and Bloom have spoken to PEOPLE — painting a picture of what led to their breakup.

Though it seemed like Bloom — who brought Perry to the U.K. early on in their relationship to spend time with his family — was committed to a serious relationship with the singer, a source close to the Lord of the Rings star said Thursday he was never planning to settle down long-term with Perry.

“Orlando didn’t want things to get more serious. Lately he acted like he had one foot out the door and Katy picked up on that,” the source said. “He just isn’t ready to be tied down. He went along with their relationship for as long as it was fun.”

On Wednesday, a source close to Perry told PEOPLE echoed those statements, saying the relationship “was never really supposed to be serious” and that as things became “more and more work to make it work,” taking a breather seemed like a natural step. “Because it wasn’t something permanent, it just became time to take a break,” said the Perry source.

Though they may have never intended to get too serious, it sure looked to be where the relationship was going at first. The pair began dating back in January 2016 with a source telling PEOPLE then that they looked “very happy.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s been hard at work finishing up her new album while promoting and performing her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” – first at the Grammys in Los Angeles, and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards. She’ll perform again at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

There, she’ll show off her new platinum pixie cut, which she debuted on Instagram Thursday.

“So happy,” Perry said on her Instagram story of the “Michelle Williams-inspired” cut.

The newly-single star credited celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan for the hair transformation, in addition to Justin Anderson (who also is Miley Cyrus‘ colorist) and Melinda Miller-Rider for her extra platinum sheen.