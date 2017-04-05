Salon Day! Katie Holmes Shares Photo with Mini-Me Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s latest mommy-daughter date includes a trip to the salon!

Holmes took to Instagram Tuesday to share a new photo of her and her 10-year-old daughter enjoying themselves at a salon with New York based stylist, DJ Quintero.

“#salondays,” the actress, 38, captioned the black and white mirror shot, along with pink bow emojis.

#salondays @djquintero @sergenormant 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

In the picture, Suri sports a patterned dress while focused on fixing the bow in her hair. Holmes and Quintero are all smiles as they pose for the camera behind the salon chair.

It appears that a bow is becoming a style trademark for little Suri, who has rocked the accessory in many of her mom’s recent posts and during the duo’s outings.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Suri is Holmes’ only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Katie is raising her daughter in New York City.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” Holmes shared of her daughter for Town & Country’s April issue. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

She continued: “Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

The star most recently reprised her role as former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in The Kennedys: After Camelot, a follow-up to the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys. And the experience is personal for Holmes as a mother and the youngest of five children.

“We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people,” she told SiriusXM TODAY show host Jenna Bush Hager in March. “Because as hard as we think we have it, there’s so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them.”

She continues, “And help each other, so that strength is No. 1, and having a great education.”

The next episode of The Kennedys: After Camelot airs April 9 on Reelz.