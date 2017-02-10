Katie Holmes Posts Touching Tribute After Her Grandmother’s Death: She ‘Became Our Guardian Angel’

Katie Holmes is paying tribute to her late grandmother following her passing on Friday.

The Ray Donovan actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her grandparents with the caption, “My beautiful grandma became our guardian angel today. She was a woman of the greatest strength and greatest compassion.”

She added, “I miss her very much but I see her beautiful soul shining bright in the eyes of her great grandchildren who she loved deeply. I have been honored to be her grandchild.” She ended the message with a red heart emoji.

The resemblance between Holmes and her grandmother is clear in the photograph, and the good genes have been passed along another generation to the actress’s daughter, Suri. The mother-daughter lookalikes were spotted just last month taking in a Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Holmes also recently uploaded a throwback photo of her 17-year-old self to Instagram, and, at first glance, she looks nearly identical to her little girl. Not only do Holmes and Suri look a lot alike, they also share similar interests like fashion, playing with confetti and #girltime.