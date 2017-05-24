Katie Couric‘s daughters are all grown up, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have plenty of fun with them.

The Yahoo Global News Anchor attended the 2017 SeriousFun Children’s Network Gala in New York City on Tuesday, and she had a special guest with her: her daughter Ellie Monahan. (Ellie, 25, is the eldest of the journalist’s two daughters with late husband Jay Monahan.)

“It’s a great cause, great company to keep and a fun night in New York, so I brought my daughter and we’re having a mother-daughter night,” Couric, 60, told reporters at the charity event for SeriousFun Children’s Network, a global community of camps and programs for seriously ill children founded in 1988 by Paul Newman.

“I wanted to do something fun and my husband had a work dinner and her boyfriend is doing something else, so it’s like Girls Gone Wild: Manhattan!” said Couric with a laugh. “She lives in Los Angeles — she just happened to be here [this] week for a wedding.”

Several other stars were also in attendance at the event, including Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks and Julianna Margulies, as well as Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Couric also revealed the many attributes she admires about Newman, the charity’s late founder and head of a philanthropic food empire.

“I’ve always really admired Paul Newman and the work that he and his foundation have done, from Newman’s Own to the Hole in the Wall [Gang Camp],” she said. “I think he’s an incredible man.”

And for anyone wondering, Couric is also the proud owner of quite a few Newman’s Own products: “I actually do have a lot of his salad dressings,” she shared.