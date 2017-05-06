Kathy Griffin Strikes (Another) Topless Poolside Pose in Her Louboutins

Kathy Griffin is showing off her toned body for a second topless post alongside her infinity pool.

On Friday, the 56-year-old standup comedian went naked on top, just sporting black skinny jeans and black Christian Louboutin heels while she posed with her back to the camera. She captioned with silly hashtags and tagged a slew of particularly Instagram-loving stars including Cindy Crawford and Bella Thorne.

“#model #why? #red #redhead#pale #awkward @chloegmoretz@bellathorne @chrissyteigen@cindycrawford @paulinagretzky,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her snap bore a striking resemblance to a Twitter post in April, where she also wore the trademark heels and black skinnies.

“I c the kidz doin these kinda pics, so…” she quipped in addition to the photo of herself, this time cupping her nude chest and staring upward into the sky.

The funnywoman is one of numerous women in Hollywood who have ditched their bras for a topless photo op, including Kim Kardashian West, model Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen (one of Griffin’s tagged stars), and Christina Aguilera.

#Resist #healthcareforall A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 4, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: We Found Out Where Kathy Griffin Keeps Her Emmys

Prior to her humorous hashtags, Griffin had a more serious tone on her Instagram, posting a photo grid on Friday of herself protesting.

“#Resist #healthcareforall,” she captioned the post. House Republicans had narrowly passed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday.