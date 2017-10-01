Kathy Griffin Shows Her Neighbor Kim Kardashian Her Portrait from Erik Menendez (Yes, Really)

On Saturday, Kathy Griffin showed her neighbor Kim Kardashian West a very special gift she once got from a fan — a portrait of herself painted by Erik Menendez, one of the Menendez Brothers who was sentenced to life in prison along with his brother Lyle for fatally shooting their parents in 1989.

In true Kardashian fashion, the 36-year-old reality star documented the odd moment on her Snapchat with a cute rainbow-eared animal filter.

Standing next to Griffin, who was holding her portrait, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, “Alright guys, I’m here with my neighbor – ”

“Kathy Griffin,” Griffin interrupted. “I have short hair, it’s a long story. And a painting done by — what were we watching the other night?”

“The Menendez [brothers] special,” Kardashian replied, zooming in on the artist’s signature on the painting. “Look who painted this for her.”

“From prison, yeah,” Griffin added.

This isn’t the first time the my My Life on the D List star has talked about very special portrait.

In 2010, she discussed the one-of-a-kind artwork on Larry King Live.

“Kathy Griffin has some unusual fans. Some even send her gifts. You brought an example with you. Give us the back story,” King told Griffin.

Describing the painting, Griffin said, “When you first look at it you think, oh, boy, she’s one of those people who has a portrait of herself. But then take a closer look at the artist,” she said, before she made the big reveal.

The Menendez brothers fatally shot their parents in the den of their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. Their father, Jose, a 45-year-old Hollywood executive, was shot point-blank in the back of the head. Their mother, Kitty, 47, was shot 15 times, including once in the face. At the time, Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18.

The brothers were eventually convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Asked how she reacted after receiving the painting, Griffin replied she was thrilled.

“As a comedian, it’s heaven for me,” she said. “I mean, when I saw that painting come, I thought, OK, this is a nice painting. What the heck am I going to do with the painting of myself, that’s weird. And then when I looked down and saw Erik Menendez, I thought this has to be framed.”

This year, the Menendez Brothers have made their way back into pop culture, becoming the source for two television programs.

In January, ABC aired a 120-minute documentary special entitled Truth and Lies: The Menéndez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers.

And on Tuesday, NBC premiered their new series, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.