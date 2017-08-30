Kathy Griffin Is ‘No Longer Sorry’ for Infamous Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin would like a mulligan on her apology for her infamous photo with a bloody facsimile of Donald Trump’s head.

Back in May, the comedian was embroiled in a controversy that sparked a two-month federal investigation when images were released of her holding what very closely resembled the president’s head. Following the immediate backlash, she apologized, a move she now regrets.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion,” she shared on the Australian talk show Sunrise this week. “I lost everybody.”

Things then turned a bit contentious when Griffin mentioned the criticism she faced from people like Chelsea Clinton and Debra Messing. Co-host Samantha Armytage pointed out that neither of those two are Trump supporters, prompting the question of whether Griffin could understand why they’d view the photo as “over-the-line.”

“You’re full of crap,” fired back Griffin. “Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing.”

Griffin proceeded to rattle off some of the recent controversial decisions made by Trump, who she refused to refer to as the president, instead calling him “the fool.” Some of the “real things we have to deal with” she referenced are the recent transgender military ban and the presidential pardon given to former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“I’ve been talking to Australians who, for the first time, are saying ‘We’re afraid to go to America,’” she shared. “I never thought I would hear that in my lifetime.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com