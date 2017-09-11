Kate Winslet’s Best Titanic Memory Involves Leonardo DiCaprio

It’s been 20 years, but Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio will never let go of their Titanic friendship.

The bond the two forged on the set of James Cameron’s 1997 epic was one of Winslet’s most special memories from the shoot, she told Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I remember so much of it like it was yesterday,” Winslet said. “I think the most special thing, the best memory I have, really was the cast and the lovely crew. For me that’s one of the best things about being in this business is getting to work with incredible technicians who are always great, committed, professional, fun people to spend time with and to go to work with, and we really had that on Titanic. And, of course, I walked away with one of the greatest friendships of my life in my back pocket, which is Leo.”

Winslet and DiCaprio’s careers have skyrocketed in the two decades since they were Rose and Jack — both now have Oscars, they reunited on-screen in 2008 for Revolutionary Road, and she was a big cheerleader of his as he made the awards season rounds for The Revenant in 2016.

“We know each other in a very unique way, I think, because of the experience we both had on that film and having to take care of one another,” she explained.

Winslet will be seen next in The Mountain Between Us — which premiered at TIFF and opens in theaters Oct. 6 — and Wonder Wheel, which heads to the New York Film Festival next month before being released Dec. 1.

