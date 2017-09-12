Kate Winslet Sets the Record Straight on St. Tropez Photos with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'We Weren't on Vacation At All!'

Kate Winslet is still really close to her Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio, but that doesn’t mean they vacation together.

The actress set the record straight on those pictures that popped up of her and DiCaprio enjoying the sun in St. Tropez together over the summer.

“We weren’t on vacation at all!” the 41-year-old Oscar winner told E!. “Leo did his annual fundraiser for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. He and I went together and we auctioned off dinner with Jack and Rose and actually raised $1.35 million. It was extraordinary.”

Winslet explained that the two split the proceeds from the money raised for the dinner and her portion will “go towards specific cancer patients who I’m helping, so that’s been amazing.”

But she wanted to make one thing clear: “I’ve never been on a holiday with Leo!”

The pictures, she said, came from the 19 hours they spent together in the French city.

Winslet and DiCaprio’s careers have skyrocketed in the two decades since they were Rose and Jack — both now have Oscars, they reunited on-screen in 2008 for Revolutionary Road, and she was a big cheerleader of his as he made the awards season rounds for The Revenant in 2016.

“We know each other in a very unique way, I think, because of the experience we both had on that film and having to take care of one another,” she explained.

Winslet will be seen next in The Mountain Between Us — which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and opens in theaters Oct. 6.