Over a year after Leo's long-awaited Oscar win, Kate dished about her text conversations with her friend in a new interview about her film, The Mountain Between Us, which required the cast to film scenes in freezing temperatures. Obviously, this gave Kate some serious Titanic flashbacks, so she decided to text her BFF. "[Leo and I] did speak before filming and he did sort of say to me, 'Oh my god, you are crazy. It's going to be freezing cold. Do you honestly know what you are sending yourself up for?' " she told E! News. "I would send him little photos of me saying, 'Thinking of you,' as I am lying in the freezing snow-covered ice and he would just send back slightly worried emojis." And while Kate says there are currently no plans of an onscreen reunion, the actress remains hopeful for the future. "There's nothing that Leo and I have planned. But as always I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we're 70." Please, guys, do it for us?