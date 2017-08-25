11 Reasons Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Are Made for Each Other

11. THEY WORK OUT TOGETHER

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model and her longtime love participated in a Workout with the Marines event in August 2017 to raise awareness for Marine Week Detroit and the Patriot Ruck.

“Justin came to cheer me on. It was funny because I heard a switch in his cheering. At the beginning he was laughing at me, preparing to make fun of me and then there was a dramatic change when he was like, man, this is really hard. [He said] ‘You can do it, Kate! Keep going!'” she told PEOPLE with a laugh.