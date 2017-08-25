Celebrity
11 Reasons Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Are Made for Each Other
The pair, who went public with their relationship in 2014, are happily engaged
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1. THEY'RE KNOWN TO DON MATCHING OUTFITS ON THE RED CARPET
There's something about Kate Upton and her beau, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander's coordinating styles that have us swooning rather than cringing. The key? The couple chooses one item to focus in on; this night called for matching leather jackets.
2. KATE IS ALWAYS QUICK TO COMPLIMENT JUSTIN – PARTICULARLY WHEN IT COMES TO FASHION
Despite being a sought-after supermodel (she did front the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times), Upton admits her fiancé has more of a penchant for fashion than she does. "He's actually a little more fashionable than me," she tells E!. "But he has a job that doesn't involve wearing clothes and prancing around."
3. THEIR IDEA OF A NIGHT OUT INVOLVES GOING TO SPORTING EVENTS
The athlete and his leading lady are big sports fans, which makes sense seeing as they head to basketball games on the regular – and pack on the PDA while sitting courtside.
4. JUSTIN APPRECIATES KATE LIKE NO OTHER
Despite being mum on his two-year relationship with Upton – they didn't immediately announce their engagement – Verlander doesn't hesitate about the supermodel's impact on his life, revealing in an interview that "Kate's there a lot for me." Aww!
5. THEY BOND OVER THEIR LOVE OF FOOD
You know it's meant to be when you jump at the chance to wear bibs with your S.O. in order to devour/play with your meal.
6. JUSTIN TREATS KATE TO HOMECOOKED MEALS
"Doing my best to make up for my disastrous pizza!" the Detroit Tigers pitcher captions a photo of filet mignon, tomato basil shrimp and rosemary chicken – also referencing a cooking mishap earlier in the year when he unsuccessfully tried to cook his then-girlfriend homemade pizza.
7. THEY HAVE A PLAYFUL DYNAMIC SOME OF US ONLY DREAM OF
Following her win for "Sexiest Woman" at 2014's PEOPLE Magazine Awards, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model took to the stage to cheekily address her then-boyfriend. "Um, you're welcome, Justin," she said with a smile.
8. THEY'RE LIKE EVERY OTHER COUPLE
Sure, the duo has been spotted walking red carpets together at high-profile events, but the glitz and glamour aside – Upton and Verlander have a relationship any couple can relate to. "We're just normal people," Verlander tells Forbes. "You know, normal relationship – believe it or not."
9. KATE CONSIDERS JUSTIN TO BE HER BEST FRIEND
And isn't that what we're all looking for in a relationship? In honor of National Best Friend Day, the supermodel posted a hilarious Dubsmash video of "my bestie being awesome," which showed Verlander faux-singing Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart."
10. THEY REGULARLY POST PICS OF EACH OTHER ON INSTAGRAM
Because nothing says "I love you" quite like posting a slew of couple photos on social media.
11. THEY WORK OUT TOGETHER
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model and her longtime love participated in a Workout with the Marines event in August 2017 to raise awareness for Marine Week Detroit and the Patriot Ruck.
“Justin came to cheer me on. It was funny because I heard a switch in his cheering. At the beginning he was laughing at me, preparing to make fun of me and then there was a dramatic change when he was like, man, this is really hard. [He said] ‘You can do it, Kate! Keep going!'” she told PEOPLE with a laugh.